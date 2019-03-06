Stephon Clark Demonstrators Take to Freeport Boulevard

Joe Khalil will have a full report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

SACRAMENTO — On day two of the “Occupy the Police Station” protest, demonstrators became marchers, taking their message to the streets.

At certain points Wednesday, they blocked traffic while walking along Freeport Boulevard through rush hour traffic.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento organized the protest, which they say organically became a march. They’re calling for justice for Stephon Clark.

Protesters like Breanna Martin say demonstrations like the one Wednesday night are about grabbing the city’s attention.

“I feel really unheard, I think that’s the number one thing. I don’t think people hear me. People don’t hear my pain,” Martin said.

“Our city had an opportunity to be like the ideal changemakers and we didn’t take it,” said protester Adrianne Pennington. “So we will continue to shut stuff down.”

Sacramento police were ready. Officers stayed ahead and behind the crowd, blocking drivers a few blocks at a time to keep the flow of traffic moving along Freeport Boulevard.

But the protest, according to those who lead it, was meant in part as a statement toward law enforcement.

“If I were to weigh in on that now, I would prejudice any future decision and so I can’t,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Before Wednesday’s protest, Steinberg would not say whether the officers who shot Clark should remain on the force, toeing the line between his police officers and protesters.

“I know my primary job is to do everything I can to keep the peace and to hear the community and to be a mayor for everyone,” he said.

FOX40 reached out to Sacramento police for comment on the march. They only said they’re aware of the ongoing protest outside their headquarters and it is something they will continue to monitor.