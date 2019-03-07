Cupcake for Easter Classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Ginger to learn everything you need to know to create the perfect cupcakes for your Easter celebration! Ginger will demonstrate tips and techniques for baking and decorating amazing cupcakes. Participants will receive one of each cupcake flavor to take home. Participants will also receive a 15%-off coupon to use at either Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates boutique within 1 week of the class date. You will learn how to make: Strawberry Rose Cupcake Yellow Cake, Strawberry Jam, Strawberry Rose Italian Buttercream Doughnut Cupcake Brunch Cake, American Buttercream Real Red Velvet Cupcake Ginger's Grandmother's No-Food-Coloring Red Velvet Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting.

Please note this is a demonstration style class. This class will take place at our West Sacramento Workshop; you will receive correspondence with the location details once your place in the class is reserved.

More info:

Cupcake for Easter Class

March 16

9am-11:30 or 1pm-3:30

West Sacramento

(916) 706-1738

GingerElizabeth.com