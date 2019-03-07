Fire Crews Investigating Deadly Fire at a North Sacramento Four-Plex Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fire crews are at the scene of a deadly fire at a four-plex apartment in North Sacramento near 2600 Altos Avenue.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the fire began in the in the left upstairs unit. When firefighters arrived on the scene, there were injured people out in front of the building that was fully engulfed in flames.

The flames could be seen from miles away.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene to FOX40. Firefighters said people had to break through windows to get out and tenants described helping pull people from the burning unit.

The cause of the fire has not been identified yet.

One person was killed in the fire.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries and at least six others have been displaced by the fire.

American Red Cross will be helping the displaced families.

Two units on the second floor have fire and water damage; the downstairs units have smoke damage.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for the next couple of hours. Altos Avenue will remain closed to traffic during their investigation.