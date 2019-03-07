Modesto 7-Eleven Robbery has Neighboring Businesses on High Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Some businesses in Modesto are on high alert after thieves held up a 7-Eleven on McHenry Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police called the robbers bold.

"Yesterday morning, around 5:30 in the morning, two men entered the 7-Eleven and told the clerk that he was being robbed and they demanded money," Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Thursday, investigators released surveillance images of the suspects.

"After reviewing their surveillance, we found they were in an older sedan with a black bumper," Bear said.

Employees at nearby businesses say they're extremely concerned the robbery happened so close to them. Others say they'll be on the lookout for suspicious activity from now on.

"Of course we don't want it to happen again. You know, we're not just being oblivious of what's going on around here. We try to keep an eye out for our other shops, other buildings, you know other places around here," Ezekiel Batt, who works at the Shear Glory hair salon, told FOX40. "So if we see the individual around or anybody's being suspicious of course we'll probably report them or something."