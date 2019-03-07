Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is Bleeding Awareness Disorders Month. Music for the Cause is a Northern Californian (Roseville based) non-profit that raises awareness and funds for children with bleeding disorders through music inspired events. The 2nd annual National Music for the Cause National Charity songwriting competition has begun & will run through May 15, 2019. Over $13,000 in cash prizes will be given away with all entry fees going directly to the cause. This is a unique opportunity for inspiring songwriters & musicians to have their songs heard by music industry professionals with a chance to win some money all while donating to a wonderful cause.Music for the Cause National Charity Songwriting CompetitionNow Until May 15th 2019