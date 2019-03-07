Rancho Cordova Students Build Dog Houses for Pets Who Lost Theirs in the Camp Fire

Students in the construction class at Cordova High School have built dog houses for pets who lost theirs during the fires in Paradise. Gary is out at the school watching them load up their finished projects into a trailer to deliver them to families up north.

