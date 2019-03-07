Southern California Police Sergeant Arrested in Roseville Human Trafficking Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville Police Department reports a Southern California police sergeant was arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

This week Roseville police arrested Anthony Harrison on pimping and human trafficking charges involving a 16-year-old girl.

On Thursday, another arrest was made in the department's investigation.

"One of the other individuals involved was arrested today and happens to be a sergeant with the Chino Police Department in Southern California," said Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera.

Investigators say Jason Bemowski, a 16-year veteran of the department, is suspected of having sex with the 16-year-old in Redlands in Southern California.

The connected cases and subsequent arrests came nearly two months after police served a search warrant at a Roseville home.

"I’m still hurt by it, but it does not shock me," said Jenny Davidson.

Davidson is the CEO and executive director of Stand Up Placer, a nonprofit that assists domestic violence and sex trafficking victims in Placer County. Davidson says the number of sex trafficking incidents has risen significantly in Placer County in recent years.

"In 2015, we served 10 victims of sex trafficking and in 2018 we served 229 victims of sex trafficking," Davidson said.

Davidson says awareness of help for victims has increased the number of sex trafficking cases reported to her organization.

To add to that, Davidson says criminals who have changed what they're illegally selling are also driving the significant rise in cases in Placer County.

"Part of the increase is because people who in the past used to traffic in guns or drugs needed a renewable resource, so when they traffic in human beings they can traffic that person multiple times every single night," Davidson said.

Stand Up Placer has a 24-hour crisis line. Call 800-575-5352 to talk to a crisis counselor.