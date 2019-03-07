Stockton Man Caught on Camera Pouring Diesel Fuel on Neighbor’s Doorstep, Trying to Light It

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A woman and her family are shaken up after their neighbor poured fuel all over her front door before trying to set it on fire.

The Stockton woman -- who didn't want to be identified -- told FOX40 the incident was caught on her Dominion Drive home's doorbell camera around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The family said they ignored the notification because most of the time they receive notifications of just insects flying by the camera.

When the woman's mother checked the footage two hours later, she saw her neighbor pouring what appeared to be fuel all over her front door then trying to light it.

The man can be heard panting in the video.

When the fire department and officers arrived, investigators found approximately two gallons of diesel fuel was poured by the man.

Investigators told the family if it had been gas, the neighbor would have killed himself and their family inside the home.

There were a few adults and two children ages three and ten home at the time of the incident.

Officers arrested the man, who lives across the street, for attempted murder.

The woman told FOX40 the man told police that he saw a ghost and was trying to get rid of it. He also said he has no problem with the family and he'd like to apologize.

This isn't the first time he was caught on this family's doorbell camera. On March 1, he was seen ringing the family's doorbell "like crazy" while hitting his head and pacing back and forward.

The woman said he is a known drug addict and has mental health issues.

