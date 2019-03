SACRAMENTO — Students from Sacramento City College and C.K. McClatchy High School staged a walkout Thursday and marched down Freeport Boulevard for Stephon Clark.

Thursday’s march is the second time demonstrators have shut down Freeport in 24 hours.

Demonstrators have been holding protests since Saturday, when District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced she would not file criminal charges against the two officers who shot and killed Clark.

This is a developing story.