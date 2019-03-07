The Napa Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel recently hired Vincent Paul Alexander as Executive Chef to lead the culinary operations for the iconic hotel located in the beautifully restored Public Market Building. Returning home to the Sacramento area, Chef Alexander looks forward to the opportunity to be part of the culinary scene in the city’s thriving downtown urban core. “I’m very excited to create delicious and memorable dining experiences plus bring an independent chef-style food focus to a unique hotel setting that artfully combines the old with the new,” said Executive Chef Vincent Alexander.

Located at 13th & J Streets, the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel serves house-made breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and weekday happy hour specials, all available for hotel guests and the general public alike. For more detailed information about offerings and amenities at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento, please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sacsi-sheraton-grand-sacramento-hotel/.

