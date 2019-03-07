Your Weekend, March 7

Posted 10:47 AM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, March 7, 2019

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Simone and Pedro have a list of fun events to fill your weekend.

Sacramento Jewish Film Festival
Crest Theatre
Thurs 6:30 p.m.-10:25 p.m.; Sat 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

MUSE: Simulation Theory Tour
Golden 1 Center
Thurs 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento Fashion Week Finale Designer Showcase
Tsakopoulos Library Galleria
Fri 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

River City Marketplace
Drake’s: The Barn
Sat 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Verizon presents Artists and Engineers Sacramento
Hacker Lab
Sat 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Food: Pushkin’s Bakery
Drink: Revolution Wines

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.