Catheryn Gates Elementary Students Go Bald for a Good Cause

Posted 11:46 AM, March 8, 2019, by

Pedro is out at Catheryn Gates Elementary finding out why students are going  bald in support of the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.