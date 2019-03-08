DA Won’t Press Charges in Clark Protest Arrests

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that it would not file charges against the 84 people arrested Monday during a protest in East Sacramento.

The group held a march in the affluent Fabulous 40’s neighborhood to protest the DA’s decision to not charge the two officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark nearly a year ago.

Those arrested included two journalists and several clergy. The Sacramento Bee’s Dale Kasler was also briefly placed in custody but was released without a citation.

A constitutional law professor told FOX40 on Thursday that it was unlikely any of the protesters would actually face charges.