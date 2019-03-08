DA Won’t Press Charges in Clark Protest Arrests

Posted 3:26 PM, March 8, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that it would not file charges against the 84 people arrested Monday during a protest in East Sacramento.

The group held a march in the affluent Fabulous 40’s neighborhood to protest the DA’s decision to not charge the two officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark nearly a year ago.

Those arrested included two journalists and several clergy. The Sacramento Bee’s Dale Kasler was also briefly placed in custody but was released without a citation.

A constitutional law professor told FOX40 on Thursday that it was unlikely any of the protesters would actually face charges.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.