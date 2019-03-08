In honor of International Women’s Day, lifestyle expert Kristi Torrington is in the studio with Simone highlighting a woman-owned athletic apparel company. DYI: Define Your Inspiration clothing is a fusion of fashion and function.
DYI: Define Your Inspiration Athletic Apparel Company
-
Tips for Planning a Super Bowl Party
-
Capital Agenda Menswear Boutique, Barbershop Opens in DOCO
-
Family Holiday Gift Guide
-
Starbucks’ Newest Drink Is Made With Egg-White Powder
-
2019 Wedding Trends from a Wedding Planner
-
-
Karl Lagerfeld, Pioneering Fashion Designer, Has Died
-
‘Life is a Marathon’ with Matt Fitzgerald
-
Shopping to Support Human Trafficking Awareness Month
-
Kohl’s Is Shrinking Stores and Leasing Out the Extra Space to Planet Fitness
-
Calling All Chocolate Lovers! Cadbury’s Parent Company is Hiring Chocolate Tasters
-
-
Adventures of One Up Max: Runic and the Crystal Cave
-
Study Finds Female-Led Films Outperform Male Ones
-
Knowing When to Keep Or Close Your Credit Card