DYI: Define Your Inspiration Athletic Apparel Company

Posted 11:39 AM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, March 8, 2019

In honor of International Women’s Day, lifestyle expert  Kristi Torrington is in the studio with Simone highlighting a woman-owned athletic apparel company. DYI: Define Your Inspiration clothing is a fusion of fashion and function.

