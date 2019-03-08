Popbar Serves Up Gelato on a Stick at DOCO

Posted 11:27 AM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, March 8, 2019

Gary is checking out the Popbar gelato shop at DOCO. Popbar uses natural ingredients to offer a unique gelato experience.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.