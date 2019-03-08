Sheldon Huskies Prepare for State Title Game Against Sierra Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- The state high school basketball finals are taking place Friday at the Golden 1 Center.

Sheldon High School will again be playing for the open division crown Saturday night.

Friday night was the last practice of the season for the Sheldon Huskies.

For the second year in a row, they'll be playing for the division title against a stacked Sierra Canyon Squad again.

And you don't need to remind the players about the out-come last season.

“We had it, all the way through the 3rd quarter,” said guard Josh Williams.

Guard Justin Nguyen said, “yeah, we had a couple of minor mistakes that led to their runs, but this year hopefully we can tie down our turnovers.”

“It was tough, but we were glad we got to that point. We had worked so hard. But this year, we're going to make sure we get it,” said Williams.

That's because this year's team may be better than last year's.

The huskies added 6-foot-7-inch forward, Marcus Bagley, who ironically played two years ago for the Trailblazers alongside his big brother, Kings rookie Marvin Bagley.

“We had a lot of seniors on the team, so I got in but I was a freshman. But I liked it a lot there. I've got a lot of respect for those people over there,” Marcus Bagley said.

Head coach, Joey Rollings said that Bagley “brings that size we need, that go-to guy who can shoot the 3 or go inside if we need a basket, we'll go to him. He'll create some different match ups for us. People will key on him and others will get open.”

They’re better this year too because they've carried with them the disappointment of last season and made it their goal to get back to the very spot they'll be tomorrow night.

“We're all battle-tested this year. We've played a national schedule, so we are ready,” Bagley said.

When asked if there’s a revenge factor involved, Williams answered, “a little bit, yeah, a little bit... because we lost to them last year and that's like a rivalry now, you know what I’m saying.”