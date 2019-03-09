Folsom Man Arrested after Stabbing

FOLSOM— A Folsom man has been arrested after police say he stabbed someone in the chest, early Saturday morning.

According to the Folsom Police Department, officers arrived on scene at an apartment complex on Folsom Auburn Road around 6:10 a.m. and immediately detained 67-year-old William Mulock.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for a single stab wound the chest. The man’s condition was not immediately known.

Police said the two men know each other, but did not say what led to the stabbing.

Mulock was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.