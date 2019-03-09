‘God Always Takes the Good,’ Says Heartbroken Family after Beloved Grandmother Dies in Crash

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — There are flowers, candles and handwritten notes of Shavondia Armstrong at the place where she died.

Family members describe her as a loving mother and grandmother.

But now they’re left mourning her sudden death.

As traffic continues past the intersection of Wha Avenue and 24th Street in South Sacramento, there’s a growing memorial with a mounted photo of 45-year-old Armstrong that’s hard to miss.

“My mom was an amazing person, she was goofy, always smiling, you know the life of the party,” said Ariana Dugger.

The grandmother of three is described as the baby of her 14 siblings.

But now, this family is left grieving together, after she was tragically killed.

Sacramento police say a car traveling down 24th Street turned in front of the motorcycle Armstrong was on, causing both to collide.

The mother of three died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Her daughter says she got the news about her mother’s death over the phone.

“He had called me you know I was at home and he said, ‘you know mom went to the store with her boyfriend, but she never came back,’” Dugger recalled.

Visibly shaken up, Duggar says the news came as a shock.

“Honestly I don’t know what’s next because I’ve never been here before, so it’s hard, that’s why I have all this family to fall back on, what are my options and what are my brother and I going to do,” Dugger said.

Police say the person manning the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries.

They say the driver of the car remained on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

But family members say they’re still coping with the sudden loss.

“I feel like I can still hear her voice, I can steal smell her perfume, I can feel her presence,” said Dalaina Mosley, Armstrong’s niece.

At the place where this loving mother took her last breath family gathered to remember a woman loved by many.

“God always takes the good, and I’ll never understand it as much as I love him,” Mosley expressed.

Although – they’re left mourning, they’re holding on to memories of one of their own.

“She was a great grandmother to my daughter, she was a great mom, just the best cousin or sister you can have,” Dugger said.

Armstrong’s daughter says the family is waiting on her brother, who lives out of state, to arrive in town before working out funeral details. Friends and family have started a GoFundMe page to help with those funeral expenses.