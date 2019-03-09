Madera Police: 2 Arrested after Argument Leads to Intentional Crash

MADERA — Police in Madera arrested two men after investigators say an argument escalated to intentional truck ramming.

Police say they had several calls Friday night about two trucks running into one another near Sycamore and Clinton streets.

There, officers spoke with Ofelio Santiago and Fermin Santiago. Investigators say the two men had been in an argument at a home nearby. The men got into their own trucks to began to drive away, according to police.

Ofelio then intentionally rammed Fermin’s truck, police said, sending it into a park.

Police arrested both men on suspicion of DUI. Ofelio was also arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

