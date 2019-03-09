Police Investigate Suspicious Death after Woman’s Body Was Found Near the American River

SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating a suspicious death after they say a woman’s body was found on Northgate Boulevard by Sacramento County Park Rangers.

Sacramento police were called to the 1400 block Saturday afternoon. They were directed to a wooded area near the American River by park rangers where they found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead by fire personnel.

“Due to the suspicious circumstances, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded and took over the investigation,” Sacramento police said. “The cause of death has not been determined and the identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin notifications have been completed.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to use any of the following methods to contact them:

Dispatch Center (916) 808-5471

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers (916) 443-HELP (4357)

Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.