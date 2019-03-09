Prayer, Healing Rally Held at State Capitol for Stephon Clark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of people gathered on the west steps of California’s State Capitol to join together in prayer.

“The climate of our community right now is very high tension and a lot of disappointment and anxiety over things that have happened,” said Choir Director, Carmen Losenicky.

One week after Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced she will not be charging the police officers who killed Stephon Clark, the DA’s office and the state's Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, both determined there was a lack of evidence to file criminal charges; both laying out their cases that the officers believed Clark was armed and that they feared for their lives when they shot the 22-year-old.

“We definitely pray for the Clark family and pray they’ll be healed and whole. And laws will be passed so that these types of situations don’t ever happen again,” Losenicky said.

The prayer rally follows a tense week of protests with demonstrators making their voices heard and demanding justice for Clark.

“As a young person myself, I understand the frustration and the confusion, but we want to make a difference in a peaceful and loving way,” said Darien Slushes.

The message? Love, unity and for the community to stand strong together during a time of uncertainty and unrest.

“The general purpose of this is to just show the unity in Sacramento, of the leaders and the people; to show that we can all come together to bring peace and pray for our city to unite,” Slushes said.

People in the crowd said if the community rallies together, positive change can be had.

“We need people to come together and say things are wrong and need to be changed, and we need people to come together and uphold what is right,” Christopher Ash said.

People at the rally say that through peace and support for one another, a divided city can become one.

“We’re here for one another. We love each other and so we’re standing here just to heal this community,” Losenicky said.