Deputies: Man Threatened to Shoot Former Coworkers

Posted 12:37 PM, March 10, 2019, by

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A man was arrested Saturday after investigators say he threatened to kill his former coworkers.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Beant Singh was fired from his job at a trucking business and later returned with a gun. Singh fired a shot into the ground near two employees, deputies said, but no one was hit.

Investigators say after Singh was arrested, he threatened to come back and “handle what he started.”

Singh was booked into jail on assault with a firearm and criminal threat charges.

The sheriff’s office did not say which business Singh worked at.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.