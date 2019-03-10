Deputies: Man Threatened to Shoot Former Coworkers

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A man was arrested Saturday after investigators say he threatened to kill his former coworkers.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Beant Singh was fired from his job at a trucking business and later returned with a gun. Singh fired a shot into the ground near two employees, deputies said, but no one was hit.

Investigators say after Singh was arrested, he threatened to come back and “handle what he started.”

Singh was booked into jail on assault with a firearm and criminal threat charges.

The sheriff’s office did not say which business Singh worked at.