Sac State Student Employee Accused of Embezzling More Than $5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Students on campus today were pretty shocked to hear about the accusations.

Many saying they’re surprised to hear a student employee was able to pull off stealing thousands of dollars from an organization meant to help the college community.

It was a quiet Sunday on the Sacramento State campus, many students walking around just found out a former Sac State student employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a program helping the undocumented student community.

Sac State Spokesman, Brian Blomster, says Rossmeri Ramirez is accused of embezzling more than $5,000 from the Dreamers Resource Center.

Blomster says the university was first notified by a Wells Fargo fraud team back in January, that several checks made out to Sac State were deposited into Ramirez’s personal account.

“I feel like this whole thing could go under the radar, like you said, $5,000 being embezzled, it kind of shows how easily something can go undetected,” said freshman, Grant Hicks.

Blomster says the money was supposed to be used for DRC’s emergency funds and an upcoming conference.

“Taking from an organization that is meant for giving other people the money, the profit, it doesn’t make sense to me,” said sophomore, Janelle Yang.

Bolmster says the investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office.

He says campus police initially tried to get Ramirez in for questioning, but she declined a formal request.

“I think it’s good that the school found out and although it’s only $5, 000 it’s good the school found out about this early on,” freshman Sidney Smith said.

While students say they’re happy Ramirez was caught. they’re hoping more is done to prevent this from happening again.

Bolmster says there are procedures in place for handling university resources. He says security procedures already in place at the university, ultimately worked.