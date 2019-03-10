The City of Sacramento Says it May Charge UBER More in Fees for its JUMP Bike, Scooter Share Program

Watch Bridgette Bjorlo’s report on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

SACRAMENTO – There are JUMP bikes, which are owned by UBER, all over Sacramento; right now, they’re more popular than UBER’s car service.

The city says they’re great at reducing traffic and carbon emissions.

However, because riders use them so frequently, the city also says they need more regulation and fees, something ride-share companies like UBER aren’t happy about.

Though they may be fun to ride, JUMP’s electric scooters and bikes are a mode a transportation, getting people in Sacramento from point A to point B.

“I think they’re great. They get you where you want fast,” said Jump user Walter Carrillo.

Sacramento City Councilman, Jay Shenirer, says these electric devices are welcomed additions to the city. They help cut down on carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

“I think it’s been great. You see these bikes all the time. I think people are really using them as a serious mode of transportation,” Shenirer said. “Hopefully it’s reduced our carbon footprint. I use them all the time downtown. Much easier than trying to find a parking space and much cheaper than doing that.”

But, as they become more popular, Shenirer says they need more regulation.

The city council will be voting on a new ordinance that would charge nearly 45-hundred dollars in permitting fees to bike-share companies like UBER.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe here and we create a healthy industry,” Shenirer said.

Shenirer says the money will help regulate the bikes and fund new parking stations.

“If they’re making more money, then it’s fair, because they are taking the city’s parking so it’s fair you got to pay for the parking,” said Pierre Kalaili who uses JUMP.

But UBER says the proposed cost to operate in Sacramento would be 17 times higher than Los Angeles and 26 times higher than Dallas.

UBER did the math and says they would pay nearly $1 million just in device fees over the next year.

“It’s just the city trying to get more money as always. I think [the fees] should just stay the same. The [scooters] are great and I’m happy they’re here,” Carrillo said.

And if the regulation passes, UBER says it could prevent them from expanding their service within the city and even drive other companies away.

But Shenirer maintains the proposed rate hikes are fair and will only make riding through the city safer.

“We actually lowered what we were first proposing to them. I think they would still like it less expensive, but we wanted to charge enough to construct parking spaces so that they’re not laying around,” he said. “If we need to make adjustments, we can certainly talk about that, but we want to make sure we have enough resources to do what’s right for the city.”

City council needs five votes to impose the ordinance and councilman Shenirer tells us he expects it to pass. It’s up for a vote on Tuesday.

An UBER spokesperson gave the following statement to FOX40: