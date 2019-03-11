A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Posted 1:15 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, March 11, 2019


In this, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, “The course of true love never did run smooth.” The magical tale concerns two pairs of young lovers lost in the forest, a hopeless troupe of actors, the king and queen of the woodland fairies, and the mischievous sprite Puck, who sprinkles romance and uproarious, free-for-all havoc over everyone. A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays at Sacramento Theatre Company now through March 17th.

More info:
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Now - March 17
Sacramento Theatre Company
Tickets: Starting At $20
(916) 443-6722
SacTheatre.org

