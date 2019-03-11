Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, “The course of true love never did run smooth.” The magical tale concerns two pairs of young lovers lost in the forest, a hopeless troupe of actors, the king and queen of the woodland fairies, and the mischievous sprite Puck, who sprinkles romance and uproarious, free-for-all havoc over everyone. A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays at Sacramento Theatre Company now through March 17th.A Midsummer Night's DreamNow - March 17Sacramento Theatre CompanyTickets: Starting At $20(916) 443-6722