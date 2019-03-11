In this, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, “The course of true love never did run smooth.” The magical tale concerns two pairs of young lovers lost in the forest, a hopeless troupe of actors, the king and queen of the woodland fairies, and the mischievous sprite Puck, who sprinkles romance and uproarious, free-for-all havoc over everyone. A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays at Sacramento Theatre Company now through March 17th.
More info:
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Now - March 17
Sacramento Theatre Company
Tickets: Starting At $20
(916) 443-6722
SacTheatre.org