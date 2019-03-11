Bomb Threat Text Sent to Capital Christian Students

SACRAMENTO — Capital Christian School was placed on lockdown Monday after a bomb threat was sent to some students.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies responded to Capital Christian after students received a text message with a threat toward the school, according to Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad searched the school and was unable to find anything.

It is still unknown who sent the text. Hampton says although the threat was not found to be credible, it is still considered a crime and police are investigating the incident.

The regular school schedule will resume Tuesday, according to a letter sent by Superintendent Dr. Samuel Gordon.