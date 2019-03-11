Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
63°
63°
Low
42°
High
64°
Tue
44°
63°
Wed
40°
65°
Thu
43°
64°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
BTW
Posted 1:15 PM, March 11, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:31PM, March 11, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Suspected Shoplifter Drank 6-Pack of Beer in Target Dressing Room, Police Say
Father Identifies 9-Year-Old Girl Found in Duffel Bag in California as Youngest Daughter
Police Investigate Suspicious Death after Woman’s Body Was Found Near the American River
R. Kelly Pays $161K in Child Support, Is Released from Cook County Jail
Latest News
Metro Fire Uses Donated Home for Live Fire Training
California Tops 20 Million Registered Voters
‘Counter-Partiers’ with Kazoos Outnumber Wesboro Baptist Church Members at Virginia Capitol
Ph.D. Neuroscientist Accused of Robbing Multiple Banks
Studio40 LIVE
Welcome Back Gary!
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.