‘Counter-Partiers’ with Kazoos Outnumber Wesboro Baptist Church Members at Virginia Capitol

Posted 1:37 PM, March 11, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Hundreds of counter-protesters turned out at the state capitol and on the Monroe Campus of Virginia Commonwealth University Monday morning to protest a visit from the controversial Westboro Baptist Church.

A small group of the Kansas congregation stood behind steel barricades and held up anti-gay, anti-abortion and anti-transgender signs while surrounded by Richmond Police.

The group was specifically protesting Delegate Danica Roem, the state’s first openly transgender elected official.

They were met by counter-protesters, including Lamb Of God frontman and Virginia native Randy Blythe.

“It was a good excuse to get everyone out here,” Blythe said. "Plus, Danica is my friend and I wasn't real happy that these people are coming out here to bad mouth her, even though she's in Manassas today. They're morons."

Blythe and the counter-protesters were armed with kazoos and noisemakers to drown out the church's message.

Before coming to Richmond, Westboro Baptist church members protested in West Point where a teacher was recently fired for not calling a transgendered student by their preferred pronoun.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.