Drunken Driver Crashes Through Sacramento Backyards, Hits 2 Homes

SACRAMENTO — A drunken driver went through multiple South Sacramento backyards and crashed into two homes Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department reports Jeremy Jaramillo was driving west on Meadowview Road when his car left the roadway.

The 28-year-old drove through four backyards before hitting two homes on Carrotwood Court.

Officers found him in the neighborhood and he was later hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

The police department says Jaramillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence but later cited and released due to his lengthy hospital stay.