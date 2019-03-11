Hospice Patient Celebrates 64th Anniversary with a Special Bucket List Date Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An Emmanuel Hospice patient in Grand Rapids is using his final wish to do something special for his high school sweetheart.

Bernie Doublestein, 84, has been married to wife Mary Ann for almost 64 years, and according to him their romance has never fizzled out.

Suffering from chest troubles, Doublestein decided to create his silver bucket list and on the top of his list was to take Mary Ann out on one more date.

With the help of some friends and the Sunset Legacy Foundation, the couple enjoyed flowers, cupcakes, hand holding and a night at the theater to see "Mamma Mia!"

The Sunset Legacy Foundation's "Silver" Bucket List fundraising program helps seniors put spark back into their lives and lift their spirits by funding one of their bucket list experiences. This wish was made possible by the foundation, Emmanuel Hospice, and the Grand Rapids Civic Center.

The two lovebirds will officially celebrate their 64th anniversary on March 18th and said the key to a long marriage is always kissing each other goodbye and when they return.