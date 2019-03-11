‘Jane Doe’ from 1991 Vacaville Case Identified

VACAVILLE — A woman found dead in a Vacaville field nearly 30 years ago has finally been identified, police said Monday.

Contractors grading a field off Nut Tree Road and Burton Drive, when the Premium Outlets were still under construction in April of 1991, found the woman’s body.

Detectives at the time deemed the woman’s death suspicious. She had been dead for two to three weeks but there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, investigators said.

Several years later, the woman’s body was exhumed and a facial reconstruction model was created along with an artist’s sketch. The model and sketch were released to the public in the hope that someone would recognize her. Detectives said the images led to several leads, but no identification.

Using updated fingerprint technology, the Department of Justice was able to identify the woman as Cynthia Merkley — also known as Cynthia Bilardi.

Investigators say she was 38 years old when she died and had lived in Santa Cruz and Santa Rosa. She was estranged from her family for several years before she died, detectives said.

Anyone who knew Cynthia around the time of her death is asked to contact Vacaville Police Detective Andy Polik at (707) 469-4814 or at Andrew.Polik@cityofvacaville.com.