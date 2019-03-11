Officers Search for Galleria Thief in Roseville Neighborhood

ROSEVILLE — Police are still searching for a woman who is suspected of stealing items from several Westfield Galleria stores Monday.

Just before noon, the Roseville Police Department reports three suspects took multiple items from several stores in the mall.

While driving away, they also caused a crash and left the scene. No one was injured in the hit-and-run crash, police say.

A CHP helicopter and K9s helped officers search for the suspects in the Cresthaven neighborhood. Two suspects were detained but a third is still at large.

Police say they are looking for a black woman, possibly in her late teens or early 20s. She was wearing jeans, a black leather jacket and boots at the time of the thefts.

If you have any information for the police department about the suspect call 916-774-5000.