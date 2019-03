STOCKTON — A Stockton track coach was arrested Sunday on suspicion of having sexual relations with a student.

Khari Dobbins, 25, has been accused of having inappropriate relations with the 16-year-old girl at a North Stockton home, according to the police department.

Police say Dobbins is a track coach at Bear Creek High School.

The Stockton Police Department has asked anyone with any information on this incident to call them.