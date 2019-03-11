Suspected Shoplifter Drank 6-Pack of Beer in Target Dressing Room, Police Say

LATHROP — Police in Lathrop say a suspected drank an entire six-pack of beer inside a Target dressing room.

Saturday afternoon, officers say a woman took her cart and a six-pack of Stella Artois into a dressing room and stayed there for over an hour.

After finishing the beers, police say the woman left the store with about $200 in merchandise without paying.

The woman was later identified as Elysia Johnson. She was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of shoplifting and for three other warrants.