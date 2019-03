Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric is in the kitchen with spokesperson Dan Palmer and Trustee for Roseville Joint High School District/chili cook Andrew Tagg getting the details on the upcoming Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off taking place Friday, March 15 at Maidu Community Center.

Proceeds from the event benefit local middle and high schools to participate in Point Break's Anti-Bullying Workshop.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.RosevilleChili.com