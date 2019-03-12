PG&E Will Not Face Charges for Wine Country Fires

SONOMA COUNTY — Four Northern California district attorneys announced Tuesday that no criminal charges would be filed against Pacific Gas and Electric for their role in the Wine Country Fires.

District attorneys for Sonoma, Napa, Humboldt and Lake counties claimed there was not enough evidence to prove the utility “acted with a reckless disregard for human life” after Cal Fire found its equipment caused several wildfires in October 2017.

Tuesday’s release said the evidence needed to prove PG&E committed a crime was difficult to obtain. The cases presented to the Northern California district attorneys alleged the utility failed to remove dead and dying trees from the fire-prone areas. However, the wildfires destroyed any physical evidence that could be used to charge PG&E.

The Wine Country Fires killed 44 people and burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

The utility still remains on federal criminal probation.