Two Charged in College Admissions Scandal Appear in Sacramento Courtroom

SACRAMENTO -- Two associates of Rick Singer, the former Sacramento man at the center of a massive college admissions cheating scandal, appeared in federal court Tuesday.

According to court documents, 69-year-old Steve Masera worked as an accountant and financial officer for Singer until December of 2017, and 32-year-old Mikaela Sanford worked for Singer's The Key company in a variety of positions.

In Tuesday's hearing, the judge allowed Masera and Sanford to be released on $50,000 and $100,000 unsecured bonds, respectively.

"I just got up, drinking some coffee and then all of a sudden I just hear boom, boom, boom," neighbor Doug Dean, who lives next door to Sanford, told FOX40. "It just gave me chills because it’s quiet, you know?"

Sanford and Masera will be back in court on March 25 to face the racketeering conspiracy charges filed against them.

Dean says he knew Sanford worked from home but wasn't sure what exactly she did.

"She did online stuff for like getting college kids ready for college and stuff. I don’t know exactly what," he said.