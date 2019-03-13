Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of colorful marchers dressed in green, along with Irish and Highland dancers, pipe and drum bands, historic re-enactors and a variety of cultural organizations all join together to be a part of the 23rd Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The parade steps off promptly at 1:00 p.m. from Neasham and Front Streets in Old Sacramento and proceeds throughout the national historic landmark district.23rd Annual St. Patrick's Day ParadeSaturday11:30-4pmOld Sacramento Waterfront(916) 970-5226