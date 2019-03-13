23rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Posted 1:07 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, March 13, 2019


Hundreds of colorful marchers dressed in green, along with Irish and Highland dancers, pipe and drum bands, historic re-enactors and a variety of cultural organizations all join together to be a part of the 23rd Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The parade steps off promptly at 1:00 p.m. from Neasham and Front Streets in Old Sacramento and proceeds throughout the national historic landmark district.

More info:
23rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Saturday
11:30-4pm
Old Sacramento Waterfront
(916) 970-5226
OldSacramento.com

