71-Year-Old Man’s Dream of Announcing a NASCAR Race Will Come True

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS -- Caregivers for a 71-year-old who suffers from Lou Gehrig's disease say no one deserves to have their dream come true more than him.

That’s why they reached out to the Dream Foundation, which will send Winston Cain and family members to the race in Fontana scheduled for this weekend. Cain is a big NASCAR fan who watches races on TV every Sunday.

But Dream Foundation sponsors and caregivers came to his house to give him more good news. They arranged for him to announce the start of the race.

The wheelchair-bound Cain, who has the use of just one hand, says he’s appreciative and ready.

"I’ve got a voice enhancer that will help me. 'Drivers start your engines,' I think I can do it real good," Cain said.

Employees from Genentech, a corporate sponsor of the Dream Foundation, were on hand to congratulate Cain, as well as caregivers from Snowline Hospice who applied for the dream on Cain’s behalf.

They say Cain’s upbeat and positive outlook make him a great candidate to have his dream fulfilled by the nonprofit, which fulfills 2,500 dreams a year for adults with life-threatening illnesses.