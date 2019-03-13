Activists Rally for Statewide Fur Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- More than 100 animals rights activists rallied at the State Capitol in support of a statewide ban on fur Tuesday.

Inside, the Assembly committee on water, parks and wildlife voted 8-4 in favor of Assembly Bill 44, which would prohibit the sale and manufacture of new fur products in California.

If AB 44 passes, California would be the first state in the country to have such a ban in place.

"This has been a huge part of the animal rights movement for several decades now," Direct Action Everywhere spokeswoman Cassie King said. "People are finally relieved to see this sort of legislation take place."

Some California cities -- West Hollywood, Berkeley and San Francisco -- already have fur bans in place.