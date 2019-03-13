City Launches Competition to Revitalize Old Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SACRAMENTO -- Old Sacramento, rich in history and charm, is certainly a popular tourist destination.

But the city would like to make it more attractive for locals too. So it launched an open competition called "Waterfront Idea Makers."

Design firms, everyday citizens and kids were invited to submit ideas. All those proposals were presented under one roof during Wednesday night's open house.

"Our suggestion right now is calling it 'Sacto H2O.' It's a district of the water," said architectural designer Yucel Guven with Perkins Eastman.

"Our idea is called 'Sacramento's Front Porch' and it's really about creating a signature park in Old Sacramento," said Kimberly Garza, the founder of Atlas Lab.

"First and foremost, it's really about creating a new neighborhood in Sacramento, but allowing the river to re-engage Sacramento," said Stantec design lead Brian Crilly.

Then there were the unique ideas from everyday citizens.

"My proposal is to put an aquarium in the river at the end of I Street," said Sacramento resident Robert Pecora. "There's no place in the world that I know of that has an aquarium in the river."

Carlos Eliason, a creative specialist with the city, is encouraging residents to go on to the city's website, look at all the proposals and vote for their favorite one.

Voting is open through March 20.

"The winner of that vote can actually win up to $6,000. So there's some cash prize behind this," Eliason said. "After that, we're gonna take a look at the designs and see if it's feasible. If it is feasible, the city may go in and work with the person to see if the project can be brought to fruition."

