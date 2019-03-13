Lodi Police Community Liaison Helps Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Policing, protecting and providing help for those in need in the city of Lodi is just a part of what Officer Richard Dunfee does as the police department’s community liaison.

"Work on getting helping the homeless get those resources and services," Dunfee said.

For the past nine months, Dunfee has worked alongside groups like the Salvation Army in their work to help the homeless.

Dunfee has been with the Lodi Police Department for more than 10 years.

"It's been a blessing to just coordinate with the law enforcement and to collaborate with different organizations with mental health, low-income housing," Hope Harbor Shelter director John Narvaez told FOX40.

The community liaison position was created two years ago as a way to tackle issues proactively.

Dunfee says sometimes citations are necessary.

"My job is to do proactive enforcement on some of those that cause more issues than the others," he said.

And sometimes help is needed.

"We sometimes help them get back to family members, wherever they may be," Dunfee said.

But what Dunfee says it's all about is getting to know the community.

"Over time I’ve gotten to know them and they’re better," he said. "Will confide in me in things and ask for help when they want it."