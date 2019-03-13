Police: Man Gets Help at Bar After Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Police in Citrus Heights are investigating a stabbing after they say a man with several wounds went inside the 7440 Club to get help shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Investigators say the man was stabbed across the street. Bar staff and patrons jumped in to help the 34-year-old man, who had stab wounds to his upper body.

"The patrons and staff at the 7440 Club were very cooperative and helpful, which likely helped police and fire get on scene," Citrus Heights Police Lieutenant David Gutierrez said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Neighbors like Barry Cecil say they're thankful that locals stepped up to offer help.

"Every neighbor helps the neighbors there," Cecil said. "If something comes down somebody comes to help."

Officials say the man is expected to recover.