STOCKTON — Police report an elementary school student stabbed a classmate Wednesday in Stockton.

A 13-year-old boy at Rio Calaveras Elementary School stabbed a 14-year-old girl around 1:20 p.m., according to Stockton Police Public Information Officer Joe Silva.

The girl was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and the boy was brought into custody.

It is unknown what led up to the stabbing.