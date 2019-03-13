SCUSD, City to Pay $12.5M to Settle Molestation Case Involving Former School Employee

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Unified School District and city of Sacramento will pay a combined $12.5 million to settle a case involving a former school employee.

Joshua Vasquez worked for a city after-school program at Mark Twain Elementary School. During his time there he committed lewd acts upon six children ranging in age from 7 to 13 years old.

He was sentenced to 140 years in prison back in September 2016.

The settlement involves one of Vasquez’s victims, a 7-year-old girl, who was sexually abused between 2014 and 2016 while she attended the after-school program.

“This action was against the Sacramento City Unified School District and the City of Sacramento for claimed failures to supervise and train its employee and others who had an obligation to supervise Mr. Vasquez,” said a statement released Wednesday by the girl’s attorneys.

Her case was settled Wednesday with SCUSD agreeing to pay $5 million and the city agreeing to pay $7.5 million.

Both the school district and Sacramento will also commit to changing training and education programs for their staff members, according to the release.

SCUSD released the following statement Wednesday: