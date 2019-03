PALO ALTO — Facebook and Instagram appeared to be down on Wednesday.

According to DownDetector.com, tens of thousands of people from many different countries reported the social media giant was not working for them.

Facebook said its engineers were working to restore the platform and its other apps that the apparent outage affected.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Facebook did not say what caused the outages.

On the bright side, it’s actually a pretty nice day outside.