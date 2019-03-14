Adopt a Pet: Bowie

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA is in the studio introducing Simone to Bowie, a friendly 7-year-old dog in need of a home.

Animal ID 40715646
Species Dog
Breed Boxer/Terrier, American Staffordshire
Age 7 years 1 month 9 days
Gender Male
Size Medium
Color Brindle/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs - Adoptions
Intake Date 2/5/2019
Adoption Price $110.00

I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.
I don't have a history with cats but may do well with them with a slow introduction.
I visited some older kids at Sacramento SPCA birthday parties and loved showing off my tricks! I accepted treats gently and enjoyed being petted. [EFS]

A lively senior, 57-pound Bowie is a friendly, well-behaved guy. He is wiggly with excitement meeting people and although he is affectionate and loves to be petted, he's not comfortable being hugged or held tight. A curious dog, Bowie enjoys running and exploring but seems to be attentive and will return to your side often. He seems to prefer being near you all the time. Bowie walks nicely on leash and knows "sit" and "shake." Bowie loves treats and will "sit" to receive one or even "speak" to ask for one. [kc]

