Big Al’s Final Show: STOP PLAYIN!

Today marks the end of an era, the BIG AL era. Big Al transitioned his way from being a small part of the show with "Movies with Big Al" to being a fully dedicated member of the show by doing us the honor of co-hosting. Big Al brought new life, energy, and fun to the show with his incredible personality and down-to-earth attitude. It has been an amazing journey working with Al and watching him grow with the show. Thanks for everything and we know you'll keep spreading positive vibes wherever life takes you. Until next time, STOP PLAYIN!!!