Bowl-a-Thon in Preparation for Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

This morning on FOX40, Karma Dickerson will be out at Christian Brothers High School where students, parents and staff will be creating clay bowls. The bowls will be given to attendees at the River City Food Bank annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

The empty bowls symbolize those in our community who struggle to feed themselves.

2019 marks our 16th annual Empty Bowls event. Empty Bowls, River City Food Bank’s largest fundraiser of the year, is a humble, community-based affair. Hundreds gather to share soup provided by the generosity of local restaurants and served by some of our most recognized community leaders. The event is also a reminder of the hungry among us. All participants take home a local artist’s hand crafted bowl. Each bowl represents a family, a child, a senior, a student, a person in between addresses, someone struggling with illness, or someone who feels helpless, hopeless and hungry.

Empty Bowls Fundraiser

March 25, 26

Click HERE ticket information.