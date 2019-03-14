Cyclist in Critical Condition after Hit-and-Run on Del Paso Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — A man was in critical condition Thursday after he was hit by a car that left the scene of the crash in Sacramento.

Around 11:50 a.m., the man was riding a motorized bicycle in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Palmer Street.

At the time, a dark-colored sedan was heading south on Del Paso Boulevard when the driver tried turning right. The car turned in front of the man, clipping his bicycle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and police are searching for the driver.

